Sept-Îles Closes Successful Season

The Sept-Îles cruise season closed in style, with the Queen Mary 2 on October 2, docking at the port on only two weeks’ notice with a revised itinerary due to speed restrictions in the Saint Lawrence.

“Everyone sprang into action for the Queen Mary 2’s unexpected visit,” said Port of Sept-Îles, president and CEO Pierre D. Gagnon. “It’s the kind of community where people roll up their sleeves and get right to work. We rose to the challenge and created some truly memorable moments. The people of Sept‑Îles are famous for their hospitality and this was no exception. We’d like to thank everyone, near and far, who contributed their time, their services, their equipment. Everyone really went above and beyond and made the day a huge success. The cruise industry provides an incredible opportunity for the community to come together and promote this beautiful region and the warmth and spirit of the people who live here.”

Among other highlights for the five ships that called over the year were local festivities for passengers to enjoy, including pig roasts, chainsaw wood sculpting, traditional Innu and folk dancing, Innu tea time, artisans, folk singers, bonfires and marshmallows, a classic car show, and a recycled metal sculpture exhibition.

Other ships that called on the port included the Seven Seas Navigator, Insignia, Marco Polo and Saga Sapphire. Each ship was received by a crowd of locals on the pier.

Together with its partners, Destination Sept-Îles Nakauinanu (DSIN) is already planning for the 2018 season, which should see a significant increase in cruise ship stopovers. Building on the growth plan adopted at the start of the year, DSIN expects to double the number of passengers and crew members welcomed to the shores of Sept‑Îles in a single season next year.