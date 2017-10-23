Cunard to Offer Short Alaska Season in 2019

In 2019, Cunard Line will sail in Alaska, offering a handful of departures in May and June aboard the Queen Elizabeth from Vancouver.

The ship will then transport passengers down the West Coast of the United States, through the Panama Canal to New York, on to Iceland and the British Isles, the company said.

“Cunard is thrilled to make our return to Alaska with our youngest ship Queen Elizabeth,” said Josh Leibowitz, Senior VP, Cunard North America. “Our guests can now explore the region on the best itinerary in Alaska—four 10-night round-trip Vancouver sailings with more time in port and opportunities to visit the natural wonders of Tracy Arm Fjord and Hubbard Glacier.”

The Queen Elizabeth will offer four 10-night roundtrip Vancouver sailings, departing May 21, 31, June 10 and 20, 2019.

Itineraries feature scenic cruising through the Inside Passage as well as full days in several of the region’s ports, including Skagway, Juneau, Ketchikan and Sitka. The itinerary also includes the Tracy Arm Fjord or Endicott Arm, Icy Strait Point, Hubbard Glacier and Victoria.