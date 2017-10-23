MSC Unveils 2020 World Cruise Aboard Magnifica

MSC Cruises announced it has opened bookings for its second world cruise, set to sail in 2020 aboard the MSC Magnifica, offering 40 ports in 23 countries.

MSC Cruises’ Chief Executive Officer Gianni Onorato commented: “Following on from the highly successful launch of our first MSC World Cruise last year due to set to sail in January 2019, we are now delighted to open sales for a new world cruise for 2020 developed to offer guests experiences and destinations that they will never forget. In addition, the experience onboard MSC Magnifica – one of the jewels of our fleet - has been designed to reflect the cultures and cuisines of the countries that the ship visits, giving guests the opportunity to fully immerse themselves in a true around the world voyage of discovery both onboard and on shore.”

Guests embarking from Civitavecchia/Rome, Genoa, Marseilles and Barcelona in January 2020 will cross five continents on a three-month voyage, the company said.

Among the highlights are Ushuaia, Argentina; Rapa Nui – Easter Island; Darwin, Australia; Valparaiso, Chile; and Mumbai/Bombay, India.

There are also port calls into Oman, New Caledonia, Port Kelang, and Aqaba, according to MSC.