Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Norwegian Yacht Voyages Finalizes Ship Design

Norwegian Yacht Voyages Rendering

Norwegian Yacht Voyages is moving ahead with a finalized ship design, according to a company statement. The start-up aims to build four small luxury cruise yachts and has since rebranded from Nordic Cruise Company. The first ship will sail as the M/Y Caroline.

The ships will be 173.8 meters long, with a guest capacity of 220 persons. Suite sizes will range from 485 square feet to 1,506 square feet, the company said. There will be 160 crew aboard the LNG-powered ships, which will also feature hydrogen fuel cells and battery banks.

"We are convinced that our extreme focus on sustainable sea travel and our new innovative solutions will be raising the bar for new stricter regulations for sea travel, not only in environmental-sensitive areas but on all seas around the world," said Ulf Henrick Wynnsdale, president and CEO.

"While many claim to be hybrid vessels, they are mostly referring to their installed battery banks forso called peak-shaving," he continued. "Peak-shaving is where batteries give the extra energy needed at times, rather than additional diesel generators be required to start up, hence reducing emissions. However, these hybrid vessel would never be able to operate without some diesel generator(s) running."

Plans call for building some four vessels at MetalShips & Docks in 10-month intervals. Among other project partners are CMI Leisure and CMI Ship Management.

April 22, 2018
