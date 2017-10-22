Star Princess Calls in Nanaimo

The Star Princess called in Nanaimo, British Columbia, Canada, on Thursday October 19, bringing more than 3,100 passengers to the port.

Star Princess Captain Stephano Ravera and Staff Captain Marco Cataldi hosted locals aboard for a maritime plaque exchange, including Ewan Moir – President & CEO – Nanaimo Port Authority, Moira Jenkins – Board Chair, Nanaimo Port Authority.

The port had its welcome facility open, with travel counselors available to talk to passengers. There were also Royal Canadian Mounted Police on site and a staging area for shuttles for shore excursions and shuttles into the city center.