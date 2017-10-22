Cruise Industry News 101

Star Princess Calls in Nanaimo

Promotional Bathtub of Nanaimo’s Famous Bathtub Race & Marine Festival in foreground of Star Princess at dock on Thursday October 19-2017.

The Star Princess called in Nanaimo, British Columbia, Canada, on Thursday October 19, bringing more than 3,100 passengers to the port.

Star Princess Captain Stephano Ravera and Staff Captain Marco Cataldi hosted locals aboard for a maritime plaque exchange, including Ewan Moir – President & CEO – Nanaimo Port Authority, Moira Jenkins – Board Chair, Nanaimo Port Authority.

The port had its welcome facility open, with travel counselors available to talk to passengers. There were also Royal Canadian Mounted Police on site and a staging area for shuttles for shore excursions and shuttles into the city center.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Valletta

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

San Diego

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News 101

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
AB InBev
Cruise Industry News Annual Report