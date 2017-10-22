Carnival Targets Return to Key Caribbean Ports

Carnival Vista

Carnival Cruise Line has set dates for its return to a number of Caribbean destinations that were devastated by recent hurricanes.

"We will be resuming visits to Grand Turk in less than two weeks, calls in San Juan on November 30 and visits to St. Thomas and St. Maarten at the beginning of January. I hope you are as excited as we are at this great news," said Christine Duffy, president, in a statement.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to assure you that, while the Caribbean region recovers from the hurricanes, Carnival is continuing to provide support to our friends and partners impacted by the storms," said Duffy ."Over the past many weeks, we have provided deliveries of supplies to different Caribbean islands. We have also been fundraising and, in total, the Carnival Corporation family has committed $12.5 million to hurricane relief. And just recently we chartered the Carnival Fascination to FEMA to house relief workers in St. Croix."

