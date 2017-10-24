Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

China Cruise Shipping President Forum Participants Revealed

Costa Ships Docked in Shanghai

The future of what could be the biggest domestic cruise market in the world will be in focus in Sanya, at China Cruise Shipping, as the China Cruise and Yacht Industry Association (CCYIA) announced the lineup for its President’s Forum discussion, set for Monday Nov. 6.

Weihang Zheng, deputy vice president and general secretary, CCYIA will host the discussion. Among the top industry players from the established cruise world are Arnold Donald, president and CEO of Carnival Corporation; Dr. Zinan Liu, president of China and North Asia Pacific for Royal Caribbean Cruises; and Kent Zhu, president of Genting Cruise Lines.

They will be joined by what is the future of the Chinese cruise industry, including the president of China State Shipbuilding Corporation, Qiang Wu; as well as Chengming Sun, vice president of China Merchants Group and Zhuoyang Fu, vice president of China Travel Service Group.

