Industry Leader Panel Set for China Cruise Shipping 12

Ovation of the Seas in Tianjin

Key cruise executives will come together on Monday, Nov. 6 in Sanya at China Cruise Shipping as the China Cruise and Yacht Industry Association (CCYIA) recently announced the lineup for the 90 minute panel discussion.

Among the topic wills be concerns about aggressive supply growth and sales tactics in the market, as well as how to improve the cruise experience for Chinese cruise passengers.

Among the participants will be Dr. Zinan Liu, president of China and North Asia Pacific for Royal Caribbean Cruises; Mario Zanetti, president of Carnival Asia; Tony Kaufman, executive vice president of international operations at Princess Cruises; Moo Lim Ang, president, Star Cruises; Thatcher Brown, president, Dream Cruises; Helen Haung, president of Greater China for MSC Cruises; Ken Muskat, CEO of SkySea; and William Harber, president of China and Asia-Pacific for Hurtigruten.

