AMK Designing for Distinct Personalities

With a history of 26 newbuilds, including projects at shipyards that have never built cruise ships before, AMK Architecture & Design told Cruise Industry News that they were working through a newbuilding concept for a client, in addition to a luxury yacht conversion and ongoing refurbishment work for Celestyal Cruises.

Irene Philippides, principal interior designer, said the company was flexible, pointing to a big refurbishment job done for V.Ships on one month’s notice.

In an ideal world, the work starts with the shipowner’s concept, Philippides said.

“We visit the vessel, take photos and measurements, and try to stay onboard for a few days to see how things are working, to figure out the problems and come up with the solutions for a final design proposal,” she explained.

“We produce preliminary drawings and specifications and we visit the ship again with the contractors.”

When the work starts she and her team are on-site to supervise the entire operation.

Philippides said every vessel must have its own distinct personality that impresses passengers.

“The design has to be clever and unexpected,” she added.

There is also a trend toward an at-home feeling in staterooms and an overall movement to less color, less noise and more elegance.

Now sailing as the MSC Sinfonia, the firm was responsible for the interiors on what was then the European Star for Festival.

“It remains as built,” Philippides continued. “Our experience helps to design very functional and classy ships. Technology and fashion dictate adjustments in design and color, and research and development is part of the scope of our work. Lately we have created a concept for a future cabin.”

Playing to the at-home feel in staterooms, that includes soft materials, key colors and designing furniture from scratch, while giving the impression that the rooms are larger than they are.

“No one wants an expiration date on ships, and you never know where that ship may go. We find ways to deliver that spirit.”

Current trends, according to Philippides, revolve around a seamless connection between the inside and outside of the ship, so guests feel connected to the sea.

“We create breathtaking interiors to impress passengers,” she said, “giving the feeling of luxury and elegance while creating unforgettable new experiences for guests to come back.”