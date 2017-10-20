MedCruise Wraps 51st GA in Toulon

MedCruise marked the completion of its 51st General Assembly event in Toulon, France, as more than 170 cruise industry professionals and port executives gathered in Toulon to discuss the latest developments in the sector and also the implications and prospects of cruising in the Med and its adjoining seas, according to a statement.

With the participation breaking all previous records, the event offered to all member representatives an opportunity to join business to business meetings with 13 cruise line executives.

Among the key guests: CLIA Europe Secretary General Tom Fecke joined the panelists of the opening session in discussing the prospects of “The Med in a Globalized Cruise Market."

Members of the panel included Giora Israel, Carnival Corporation; Bruce Krumrine, Holland America Group; and Miguel Reyna, Royal Caribbean Cruises.

During the plenary sessions, MedCruise delegates had also the chance to discuss the best ways to "Develop a Cruise Supply Chain" and "Achieve Operational Excellence" in Med ports, according to a statement.

Members of the panels included Marc Berberian, Compagnie du Ponant; Adria Bono, Silversea Cruises; Mike Bush, Holland America Group; Silja Eisbein, TUI Cruises; Andrea Fiori, Costa Crociere S.p.A; Sander Groothuis, Windstar Cruises; Javier Marin Martinon, Pullmantur; Craig Milan, Virgin Voyages; Michel Nestour, Carnival Corporation & Plc; Marcus Puttich, TUI Cruises, as well as the MedCruise member representatives Jerome Giraud, Ports of Toulon Bay and Mihailo Vukic, Allegra Montenegro.

A highlight of the event was the awarding of MedCruise Honorary President to Stavros Hatzakos for his 21 years of contribution, leadership and inspiration to the cruise port industry, the group said.

The 51st MedCruise General Assembly also elected Airam Díaz Pastor, Commercial Director of Ports of Tenerife, to be the new President of the Association.

Next up, MedCruise heads to Valletta, May 23-26, 2018.