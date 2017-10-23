Bordeaux Launches Cruise Ship Garbage Collection System

The Port of Bordeaux is offering a new garbage collection system fro cruise ships docking, according to a statement.

Working with local supplier Suez, garbage from cruise vessels is now placed on a barge and shipped upstream to a waste processing plant.

"No more garbage trucks on the quays in the city center, less noise for passengers and the local population, less pollution, easier and safer handling for the crew, no matter if it is low tide or high tide, and more security for pedestrians on the quays," said a statement. "The system, which has been implemented a few months ago works for both river and maritime cruises, is a real success."