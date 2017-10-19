Carnival Ups Dividend

Carnival Corporation has announced a 12 percent increase in its quarterly dividend to $0.45 per share from the previous dividend amount of $0.40 per share.

"The increase in our quarterly dividend follows a 14 percent increase earlier this year reflecting continued confidence in our sustained earnings improvement and strong cash flow. The increased dividend, combined with our ongoing share repurchase program, affirms our continued commitment to return cash to shareholders," said David Bernstein, chief financial officer for Carnival Corporation.

The board approved a record date for the quarterly dividend of November 24, 2017 with a payment date of December 15, 2017. Holders of Carnival Corporation common stock and Carnival plc ADSs will receive the dividend payable in U.S. dollars. The dividend for Carnival plc ordinary shares will be payable in U.S. dollars or sterling. In the absence of instructions or elections to the contrary, holders of Carnival plc ordinary shares will automatically receive the dividend in sterling.