The Prinsendam made its inaugural call to the Port of Rijeka in Croatia on Oct. 14.

Guests sailing aboard Holland America Line's Prinsendam enjoyed a short walk to the city center, while many also boarded busses on organized tours.

The inaugural call was marked with the traditional first-call ceremony. Prinsendam Captain Steve MacBeath and Hotel Director Cees Tesselaar hosted representatives of Rijeka cruise destination onboard to exchange plaques.