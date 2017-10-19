Two More Norwegian Ships Get Scrubbers

Norwegian Cruise Line announced it has retrofitted new exhaust gas cleaning systems (i.e. scrubbers) on two of its ships, the Norwegian Sun and Norwegian Jade.

"Early in 2014, Norwegian Cruise Line was the first cruise line to commit to retrofitting six vessels and has exceeded that commitment with now eight total ships," the company said, in a prepared statement.

The ships’ new lightweight in-line scrubbers are a hybrid technology developed by Yara Marine Technologies that are able to operate in open loop, closed loop and closed loop with bleed off mode.

In each ship, five scrubbers were installed, one per engine, covering the whole propulsion system.

Norwegian now has eight ships outfitted with scrubbers, with Norwegian Jade and Norwegian Sun joining Norwegian Pearl, Norwegian Gem, Norwegian Escape, Norwegian Joy and Pride of America and the line’s newest ship sailing in June 2018, Norwegian Bliss.

Norwegian Cruise Line is on track to meet its MARPOL Annex VI compliance goal of reducing its global sulfur cap from 3.5 percent to 0.5 percent by 2020.