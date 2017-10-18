Passenger Ship Safety Miami Announces First Speakers

Passenger Ship Safety Miami has announced its first set of speakers for its upcoming 2018 conference, set for January 30-31. Click here to learn more.

It returns for it second edition as the only conference dedicated to pursuing higher standards in passenger safety, according to a statement.

The event provides a forum for senior directors and VPs from cruise and ferry operators to meet, network, learn and share best practice to keep passengers safe at sea. Industry organisations are also in attendance to provide updates and insight into new products, solutions and technology to drive higher standards in passenger safety.

Speakers Confirmed:

• Jodi Bunn Barrow,

Secretary General, Caribbean Memorandum of Understanding on Port State Control



• Commander Phillip Bostock,

Operational Lead Overseas Territories Search and Rescue Capability, UK Maritime and Coast Guard Agency



• Ryan Allain,

Vice President Safety, Security & Environmental, MSC Cruises



• Tracy Murrell,

Vice President Maritime Safety, Royal Caribbean Cruises



• Martina Gallus,

Director, Deck & Safety Asset, Carnival Cruise Line



• Joep Bollerman,

Operations Manager Passenger Ship Support Centre, Lloyd’s Register



• Stephen Shaw,

Battalion Chief of Training and Operations, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue



• Desmond Raymond,

Regional Director of Marine Safety and Security for the Prairie and Northern Region, Transport Canada



• Gerry Ellis,

Director Safety and OHS Policy, Carnival Corporation



• Stephan Assheur,

Chairman of the LSA Working Group, International Maritime Organisation