Cruise Ship Design Trends Report Now Available

Design Trends Report

Cruise Industry News has released the debut edition of its Design Trends Report, profiling the leading cruise ship designers across the globe.

Spanning 43 pages, the report, available here as a free download, covers the world of cruise ship design in depth – from the big mass market ships to expedition vessel design, amenities for Chinese passengers, and everything in between.

In exclusive interviews and research, Cruise Industry News has talked to the key players and design outfits in the maritime world, featuring a variety of topics.

Download now – click here.

April 22, 2018
