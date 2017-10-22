San Diego Marks 35th Anniversary of Partnership with Sasebo

The Port of San Diego hosted a delegation from its sister port, the Port of Sasebo, Japan on October 13, 2017. The purpose of the visit was to commemorate the 35th anniversary of the sister port relationship, according to a statement.



A sister port agreement was signed between the two ports in August 1982. This agreement allows both ports to explore the possibilities of future collaboration and encourages the two ports to cross-promote business and cultural opportunities. Like San Diego, the Port of Sasebo has a large military presence, natural deepwater harbors, resort areas and cruise, shipbuilding and fishing industries.



The most recent delegation visit from the Port of Sasebo took place in 2012.

As part of the anniversary celebration, a tree-planting ceremony was held at Coronado Tidelands Park in which City of Sasebo Mayor Norio Tomonaga and Port Board Chairman Dukie Valderrama ceremoniously placed an African Tulip tree in the ground. The tree was selected because of its ability to withstand the climate of San Diego Bay and for its potential to provide shade.



“This tree will grow and flourish just like the relationship between our two sister ports, the Port of San Diego and the Port of Sasebo,” said Chairman Valderrama. “Our two ports have much in common and we will continue to work together to promote foreign trade, redevelopment opportunities, tourism and protecting the environment.”



In addition to the tree planting ceremony, members of the delegation toured San Diego Bay and the Port’s Tenth Avenue Marine Terminal on Friday.





