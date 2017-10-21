Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Carnival Offers Amp Up Commission Program

Carnival Liberty

Expanding its “AMP Up Commission Challenge” in September, Carnival Cruise Line is giving travel agencies an opportunity to earn higher commission percentages in 2018 with its new “AMP Up Commission Program.”

The Program offers agencies the ability to increase their commission rate up to 15 percent based on active deposited bookings made from Jan. 1- March 31, 2018. Qualifying agents who reach booking goals during this window will earn increased commissions on new bookings made April 1-Dec. 31, 2018.

“We had a tremendous response to our first commission challenge and wanted to build upon it with a new opportunity for agents to earn more as we move into the year ahead,” said Carnival’s Vice President of Sales and Trade Marketing Adolfo Perez. “This challenge is designed to give agents a boost of inspiration as they plan out their 2018 goals.”

To qualify for the commission challenge, agents must first register and submit a marketing plan on the AMP Up Commission Program registration site detailing how they intend to meet their commission goal. Once approved, they then need to meet the following booking goals to reach various commission thresholds as part of the program:

  • 15 percent commission: 125 bookings

  • 14 percent commission: 88 bookings

  • 13 percent commission: 63 bookings

  • 12 percent commission: 38 bookings

  • 11 percent commission: 20 bookings

 

AB InBev

April 22, 2018
Valletta

Vigor

