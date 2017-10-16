Caribbean Princess Kicks off Trinidad's Cruise Season

The 2004-built Caribbean Princess officially kicked off the 2017-2018 cruise season in Trinidad over the weekend.

Docking at the Port of Spain, the ship received a welcoming ceremony hosted by the Hon. Minister of Tourism Shamfa Cudjoe. The passengers were treated to a cultural display and a mini carnival parade where passengers were able to partake in the experience.

This is the first of several calls of Caribbean Princess to Trinidad during the 2017-2018 season, according to a statement.