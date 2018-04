Oceania Cruises' MS Sirena made its inaugural visit to St. Kitts on Wednesday, October 11, bringing more than 600 visitors to the island, according to a statement.

Also in port the same day was the Caribbean Princess with a maximum capacity of 3,140 passengers.

Last Sunday, October 8, the Adventure of the Seas visited St. Kitts with a maximum capacity of 3,840 passengers.An estimated 120 vessels are scheduled to visit St. Kitts from October 7 to December 31, 2017.