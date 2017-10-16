Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Wartsila: Supply Vessel First With ESS Replacing Traditional Generator

Wartsila Princess Hybrid

Wartsila’s Technology Group has announced what it calls a new milestone in battery technology development as the company has completed the installation of a hybrid energy system onboard supply vessel Viking Princess.

The Norwegian vessel is now the first ever offshore supply vessel in which batteries have replaced one of four generators. The new energy storage solution will improve engine efficiency, generate fuel savings and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, according to Wartsila.

Viking Princess completed sea trials and the system was handed over to customer Eidesvik Offshore on Oct.9 2017.

The fuel saving potential can be up to 30 percent in various operations and the CO2 emissions can be reduced by up to approximately 13-18 percent per year, depending on operational conditions and requirements, according to a prepared statement.

Furthermore, the hybrid solution will provide a more optimal load on the engines, while the intervals between engine maintenance can be extended.

Viking Princess now runs on a combination of a battery pack for energy storage and three LNG-fueled Wartsila engines. The new energy storage solution provides balancing energy to cover the demand peaks, resulting in a more stable load on the engines. The technology is similar to that used in hybrid vehicles: it prevents the engine load from dipping, and uses the surplus to re-energize the battery, which can be charged as needed.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Valletta

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Vigor

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Jamaica Port Authority
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide