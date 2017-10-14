Rivertrace Showcases Products at Kormarine 2017

Rivertrace will be showcasing its Smart ODME and Smartsafe ORB products during Kormarine, a major maritime event in South Korea.



Rivertrace produces a range of products that meet and exceed the IMO resolutions MEPC 107(49) and MEPC 108 (49) relating to water discharges from ships.



Mike Coomber, Managing Director, Rivertrace said: “Kormarine is a key international trade exhibition for Rivertrace in our continual commitment to ongoing product development, ensuring that our product range remains at the forefront of available technology and consistently pushes the boundaries of oil-in-water analysis.”



The Oil Discharge Monitoring Equipment (Smart ODME) has been designed to provide means of monitoring, recording and controlling the ballast discharge in accordance with the requirements of MEPC 108(49), the company said.

Discharge limits are set at 30 litres per nautical mile, and the total discharge is expressed as a proportion of the previous cargo for dirty ballast. The Smart ODME includes all components required to meet MEPC 108(49) and is designed for ease of installation and maintenance.



The Oil Record Book Bilge Overboard Security system (Smartsafe ORB), was developed as a direct result of customer requests to improve compliance. The Smartsafe ORB records the oily water discharge process of any oil water separator (IMO-MEPC 60.33 or 107.49) thus avoiding the common mistakes of manual entries and log variations in the oil record book.



The Smartsafe ORB uses the ships Global Positioning System (GPS) and records the process of the bilge water discharge. The event summary is displayed on an easy to view control screen which works with any separator and bilge alarm and is used to annotate the oil record book.