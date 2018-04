Piraeus Port Authority (PPA) welcomed the Viking Sun on Oct. 11. From the left: Nektarios Demenopoulos, deputy manager of PPA public relations, investor relations and company announcements, Captain Anders Steen, and Dimitrios Agrapidis, deputy manager of PPA cruise department.

The Sun is the fourth Viking sister ship and was delivered from Fincantieri on Sept. 25. She is currently sailing her maiden voyage, which started in Venice on Oct. 4