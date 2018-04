The Costa Serena will deploy to South Korea for a pair of week-long sailings next May as the ship has been chartered by Lotte Tour.

The first voyage sails for seven days and six nights, from Incheon to Busan, according to a spokesperson. Calls include Ishigaki, Taipei and Keelung.

A second cruise sails eight days and seven nights, round-trip from Busan, with calls in Sokcho, Vladivostok, Tomakomai and Hakodate.