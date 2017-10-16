Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

CIN Fall 2017 Magazine Preview Available

CIN Fall Quarterly Magazine Cover

The fall edition of the Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine is out, with a short preview available of the magazine here.

Covering every area of the global cruise business, Cruise Industry News has caught up with and features every cruise company with a presence in China, discussing their strategies and the market going forward.

In addition are special sections covering new industry entrants, interior design, alternative energy, shipbuilding, the expedition market and more.

Other sections include operations, food and beverage, executive profiles and a look into the Asia-Pacific, Japanese and Australian cruise markets.

View the preview now.

