Acapulco: Further Upgrades and New Attractions for Visitors

More than $1 billion in recent and upcoming investments are committed to new developments and improvements in Acapulco through 2022, according to Ernesto Rodriguez, Secretary of Tourism of Guerrero State.

“We are seeing a large number of new investments and projects in Acapulco as part of our continued expansion while our visitor numbers simultaneously grow,” Rodriguez said in a prepared statement. “There have been improvements to both the cruise port and the airport, and within the old historic districts, and the addition of exciting new tourist attractions”.

Projects include a so-called extreme space adventure attraction, hotel renovations, a new medical center and tennis stadium, many of which are part of the Grupo Autofin Master Plan.

Grupo Autofin, a private conglomerate, recently launched XTASEA, claimed to be the world’s largest over-the-ocean zipline. The success of XTASEA has led to the construction of Intense Emotion, a space adventure attraction which will have suspension bridges, rides, a restaurant with a panoramic view of Acapulco, along with a 130-feet-high climbing wall, the world’s highest, putting the attraction into the Guinness Book of World Records, according to Rodriguez.

Autofin is currently renovating some of the most iconic hotels in the city, the Pierre Mundo Imperial and Princess Mundo Imperial. The Master Plan also includes the development of the new state of the art 50,000 square feet Princess Medical Center to serve both locals and visitors. Other projects in the plan include a tennis stadium and an eco-amusement park. The completion dates for these projects range between 2017 and 2022.

As part of its plans to update tourism infrastructure, Acapulco will also debut a new state-of-the-art airport terminal in late 2018 that will ease passenger flow and increase arrivals capacity. Improvements to urban traffic are also ongoing, including beautification projects like the Alma Imperial sculpture by artist Jorge Marín, at the intersection of Boulevard de las Naciones and Boulevard Barra Vieja, in front of Forum Mundo Imperial.

Guerrero authorities have reported positive numbers for visitors, hotel occupancy and economic impact with the official close of Acapulco’s summer season. The city welcomed 690,000 visitors with hotel occupancy averaging 67 percent and reaching peaks up to 93 percent from June through August. The figures represent an increase of 7 percent in comparison to the same period last year.