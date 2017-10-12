Tenerife’s Pastor Named President of MedCruise

Airam Diaz PastorAiram Diaz Pastor, commercial director for the Port of Tenerife, has been elected as the new president of MedCruise following a vote from membership at the group’s General Assembly in Toulon, France.

Pastor most recently served on the MedCruise board of directors.  

Pastor is best known in industry circles as the face of the Tenerife cruise operation, which garnered headlines in 2016 as the port opened a state-of-the-art new cruise terminal with a berth length of 395 meters. At 8,473-square-meters, the terminal is also the largest in the region.

Tenerife is a homeport for a number of cruise lines.

