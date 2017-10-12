Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

SkySea Marks 200th Sailing

900 crew aboard the Golden Era mark the 200th SkySea sailing

SkySea Cruise Line celebrated its 200th cruise since starting service in the Chinese market in 2015. The 200th voyage sailed from Zhoushan, a new seasonal homeport, aboard the New Golden Era.

The voyage was a four-night cruise that included various celebrations and gifts, including a commemorative t-shirt for each guest. There was also a pool party and special desserts available in the Lido buffet.

SkySea's Shoreside Team

The same cruise also saw the company mark its 340,000th passenger, who won a free cruise on any 2018 sailing offered by the company. 2018 homeports include Shanghai, Keelung, Xiamen, Shenzhen and Zhoushan.

Blohm Voss