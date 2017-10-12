New Food and Beverage Concepts for Symphony

Royal Caribbean International will add new beverage concepts aboard the mega-sized Symphony of the Seas, with more than 20 specialty and complimentary restaurants available for passengers.

Hooked Seafood, Royal Caribbean’s first New England-style seafood restaurant, will feature fresh seafood and a raw bar complete with oysters shucked to order. Located at the front of the ship in the Solarium, the casually sophisticated restaurant will offer expansive views of the open water, serving lunch and dinner, the company said.

El Loco Fresh will offer made-to-order tacos, burritos and other popular Mexican fare. The open-air restaurant in the Sports Zone will seat more than 100 guests.