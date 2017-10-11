Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Facial Recognition to Speed Up Symphony of the Seas Boarding Process

Symphony of the Seas

Royal Caribbean International continues to innovate the cruise experience and today announced it will roll out a new check-in system for the Symphony of the Seas, which launches service in 2018.

New technology will allow guests to bypass the counter, the company said, with a system that eliminates lines during the boarding process.

"The new process will leverage a combination of facial recognition, bar codes and beacons to make boarding fast and frictionless," Royal Caribbean said, in a statement.

Guests will check-in via the brand’s new mobile app and upload their security “selfie” to create their onboard account from the comfort of their home.

Upon arrival, guests will go through a security screening and then head straight to their stateroom, where their key will be ready and waiting.

