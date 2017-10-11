Facial Recognition to Speed Up Symphony of the Seas Boarding Process

Royal Caribbean International continues to innovate the cruise experience and today announced it will roll out a new check-in system for the Symphony of the Seas, which launches service in 2018.

New technology will allow guests to bypass the counter, the company said, with a system that eliminates lines during the boarding process.

"The new process will leverage a combination of facial recognition, bar codes and beacons to make boarding fast and frictionless," Royal Caribbean said, in a statement.

Guests will check-in via the brand’s new mobile app and upload their security “selfie” to create their onboard account from the comfort of their home.

Upon arrival, guests will go through a security screening and then head straight to their stateroom, where their key will be ready and waiting.