P&O Australia Appoints New Head of Sales and Marketing

P&O Cruises Australia has announced the appointment of Ryan Taibel to Vice President Sales and Marketing Australia and New Zealand as the brand continues to expand, according to a statement.

Taibel will head up the Sales, Marketing and Digital teams which are responsible for brand strategy and positioning, consumer and trade advertising, strategic partnerships and sponsorships, web and loyalty marketing, research, brand development and communication.

Taibel joined Carnival Australia in 2010 and previously held the role of Sales Director for P&O Cruises where he led the trade sales and marketing activity across the Australian and New Zealand markets.

P&O Cruises President Sture Myrmell said the new appointment came at an exciting time for the brand which recently announced it will be at the leading edge of a global revolution in the cruise experience.

“Taibel’s well-deserved promotion follows the arrival of our fifth and largest ship in the fleet, Pacific Explorer, and coincides with news that we will welcome Australia’s first Ocean Medallion-enabled ship, Golden Princess, to the brand in 2020.

“Under Taibel’s lead, P&O’s sales and marketing division has an integral role to play in continuing to evolve the cruise holiday offering and share the unique story of Australia and New Zealand’s only home-ported cruise brand with trade and consumers,” said Myrmell.