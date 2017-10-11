American Cruise Lines Announces Complimentry Pre-Cruise Packages

American Cruise Lines announced special 2018 Complimentary and Extended Pre-Cruise Packages on many of its iitineraries.

All Complimentary Pre-Cruise Packages include a premium hotel stay, welcome reception, and complimentary transport to the ship.

In 2018, American Cruise Lines will also offer many exciting Extended Pre-Cruise Land Packages.

Guests departing from Memphis can enjoy a Graceland package with a 2-night stay at the Guesthouse Hotel, 2 VIP tickets to Graceland and a Memphis city tour with transfer to the ship. Guests traveling on Columbia Snake River itineraries, departing from Clarkston, can take an exhilarating Jet Boat tour of Hells Canyon before transferring to the ship. There are also Extended Pre-Cruise packages available on itineraries departing from Seattle, Boston and Providence.

With over 35 itineraries visiting 30 states, American Cruise Lines offers the most comprehensive and extensive travel options on U.S. waterways. In addition to the fabulous Pre-Cruise & Extended-Cruise Packages, most cruises regularly include complimentary guided tours at each port, onboard experts, historians, and nightly entertainment. American Cruise Lines provides both award-winning enrichment and the broadest selection of fascinating all-American travel itineraries.