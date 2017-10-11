Carvalho Spearheads Dominica Recovery Efforts

Carvalho’s Agencies is helping to drive recovery efforts in Dominica following hurricane damage.

Charles Carvalho Sr. flew into Dominica earlier this week with other Trinidadian business associates to assist in coordinating the arrival of a barge with several million dollars in construction materials and equipment to help re-build Dominica.

“We are doing all we can here in Trinidad to see Dominica back up as fast as we can and the overall support from all Trinidad and Tobago Nationals are overwhelming,” Carvalho said.