American Cruise Lines to Double Alaska Capacity

American Cruise Lines will deploy its new 175-passenger American Constellation into the Alaska market for the 2018 summer.

"The American Constellation’s arrival this June will more than double American Cruise Lines’ capacity in the region and help meet the recent demand for cruise travel to Alaska," the company said in a statement.

“It’s a privilege to be a part of the ongoing preservation and conservation of Glacier Bay. We are continuously looking for ways to provide our guests with the most memorable cruising experience and this rare glimpse of the world’s most magnificent biosphere does just that,” said Charles A. Robertson, CEO of American Cruise Lines.

Complimentary pre-cruise hotel packages are available for all cruises departing from Juneau, Alaska. With itineraries ranging from 8 to 15 days, the Alaska cruises visit such port of call as Juneau, Skagway, Ketchikan, Petersburg, Kake and Glacier Bay-- among others.