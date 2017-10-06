Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

Renovated Carnival Elation Returns to Jacksonville

Carnival Elation

The Carnival Elation is in the final stages of a multi-million-dollar makeover that includes the addition of an expansive new WaterWorks park, 38 new cabins, 98 balconies to existing staterooms, and a variety food and beverage concepts, according to Carnival Cruise Line.

Following the extensive renovation, Carnival Elation will resume its year-round schedule of four- to eight-day cruises from Jacksonville, Oct. 7.

The ship’s new features include Guy’s Burger Joint, the RedFrog Rum Bar, BlueIguana Cantina, BlueIguana Tequila Bar, and Camp Ocean for children’s programs.

Thirty-eight cabins have been added – two Grand Vista suites offering floor-to-ceiling windows, 22 junior suites, two scenic ocean view cabins and 12 interior accommodations. Additionally, private verandahs have been added to 98 existing staterooms, creating spacious new 230-square-foot balcony staterooms.

Carnival said that all staterooms will offer new island-inspired interiors with bright colors and soothing pastels inspired by the Elation’s tropical itineraries.

On the Verandah Deck, Waterworks features an enclosed 300-foot-long Twister water slide, two 82-foot-long racing slides, and a splash zone for kids.

On Deck 14 is a nine-hole miniature golf course.

Carnival is Jacksonville’s only year-round cruise ship offering four- and five-day cruises to The Bahamas featuring stops at Freeport, Nassau and the private destinations of Half Moon Cay and Princess Cays. The Elation will also offer a special six-day Bahamas cruise and an eight-day Bermuda voyage in April 2018 as well as a one-time seven-day eastern Caribbean cruise the following month.

