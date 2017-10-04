San Diego Expecting Larger Cruise Season

The Port of San Diego is preparing to welcome 83 cruise calls during the 2017-2018 cruise season, the port announced, with a wide variety of itineraries visiting this inspiring destination. This season Holland America Line remains a strong presence on San Diego Bay along with continued growth from Disney Cruise Line.

Approximately 242,000 passengers are expected this year, up from last year’s 224,000. The number of cruise calls remains about the same, according to a statement.

Voyages range from a relaxing California Coast cruise, to an adventurous voyage around the globe, South Pacific cruises and much more.

The Port’s cruise season kicked off on September 15, 2017 with a two-night cruise onboard the Disney Wonder.

The cruise departed from the Port of San Diego for a weekend getaway to Ensenada, Baja California.

That is just one of the 18 Disney Wonder cruises leaving from the Port of San Diego this season. Disney Cruise Line also offers 3, 4, 5 and 7-night trips to Baja and the Mexican Riviera. On October 27, 2017, there will be a 14-night Halloween on the High Seas Panama Canal Cruise.

Holland America Line and Celebrity Cruises also offer several voyages departing from San Diego to various ports.

Cruises from Holland America Line include a choice between a 15, 53 or 80-day Asia and Pacific grand voyage aboard the Amsterdam departing October 2017, and a 28-day Hawaii, Tahiti and Marquesas cruise aboard the Maasdam departing March 2018.

Cruises from Celebrity Cruises include a 15-night eastbound Panama Canal Cruise, aboard the Infinity departing November 2017 as well as April 2018.

n addition there are also three grand voyages around the world offered by Costa Cruises, Phoenix Reisen and Oceania that stop in San Diego.

“San Diego continues to be a popular port for cruising,” said Robert ‘Dukie’ Valderrama, Chairman of the Board of Port Commissioners. “We have made improvements to our cruise ship terminal and the waterfront adjacent to it to enhance the passenger experience. We are proud that our homeported lines will be returning for yet another season.”

The Port continues to make upgrades to its cruise facilities and areas adjacent to where passengers embark and disembark. At the end of October 2017, the Port will complete the installation of an escalator at the B Street Cruise Ship Terminal.The escalator will be located on the pier’s north passenger boarding bridge making embarking and disembarking a convenient and pleasant experience for guests.