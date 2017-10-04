Viking to Name Fifth Ship Viking Orion, Alaska Summer Planned

Viking Ocean Cruises will take delivery of its fifth ship in 2018, and has renamed the 930-passenger vessel the Viking Orion. It was previously named the Viking Spirit.

The announcement came from Founder and Chairman Torstein Hagen at a Wednesday press conference aboard the Viking Sky, docked on the south side of Manhattan’s Pier 88 cruise terminal.

Of note, the Viking Orion will be deployed into Alaska for the 2019, according to Hagen.

The line’s sixth ship is on schedule for a 2019 delivery, followed by two more ships being built by Fincantieri, with deliveries scheduled in 2021, and 2022, respectively.