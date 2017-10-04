Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Quebec Launches Operations at New Cruise Quay

Port of Quebec

The Port of Québec officially launched operations at Quai Paquet on October 1 with the arrival of the Saga Saphire, the first ship to call at the wharf.

With a record number of cruise ships calling at Québec City this season, the additional berthing options at the Quai Paquet will offer accommodation and a new option for vessels, the port said, in a prepared statement.

The Quai Paquet is located within port territory and run by the Québec Port Authority. It is a short ferry ride away on the other side of the St. Lawrence River.

The Port of Québec expects a substantial increase in passengers this year, according to a statement, and is forecasting a 30 percent increase in visitors over the 2016 season.

