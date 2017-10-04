Adventure to Homeport in San Juan Starting October 7

The Puerto Rico Tourism Company announced that the Adventure of the Seas will re-start its homeporting operators in Puerto Rico's San Juan starting on Saturday Oct. 7, according to José Izquierdo, executive director.

The ship will continue to be based in San Juan year-round, leaving on Saturdays. This follows Royal Caribbean cancelling its last two cruises due to hurricane damage, and utilizing the ship for humanitarian aid.

"Restoration of Adventure operations will be possible thanks to a collaboration between Royal Caribbean and the Port Authority of Puerto Rico to put the Pan American Wharf in acceptable conditions to process passengers," a statement said.

The ship is expected to sail full on Saturday and will cruise to St. Kitts, St. Johns (Antigua), Martinique, St. Lucia and Barbados.

"We are three weeks removed from the devastating impact of Hurricane Maria and the fact we can restore homeport cruise operations on our island demonstrates what is possible when we work in collaboration with our private industry partners to rebuild Puerto Rico. We thank Royal Caribbean greatly for not losing their trust in our Island in these difficult times. As mandated by Governor Ricardo Rosselló Nevares, we hope to be able to re-establish cruise operations in full soon," Izquierdo said.

The Adventure will dock in San Juan a day early, calling on Friday with supplies and staff to help in the reconstruction of Puerto Rico.