IST Expands into Latin America

IST LogoIST, which provides booking engine technology, announced it has expanded into Latin America with new distributors setup in both Argentina (Expan) and Uruguay (Nusfer).

IST’s platforms allow tourism companies to link with cruise booking engines, with some 14,000 different cruises on offer.

Today over 45,000 agencies are connected with IST’s FIBOS Technology, representing a total of some 500 million transactions annually.

Diego Disabato, General Manager of EXPAN, said: "Expan is delighted to be appointed as the authorized distributor of such an excellent tool for all Argentinean travel agents and tour operators whose portfolio includes the sale of cruises. And for those not already familiar with it, we would love to invite you to get to know it. It offers a unique opportunity to grow your businesses, taking advantage of the exponential growth there has been in the sale of cruises in our country over recent years".

Gabriel Grinschpun, Sales Director of NUSFER, added: “We believe this to be just the right time to embark on this adventure together with IST. The sector is becoming aware of the importance of using and implementing the new technologies.”

IST now has a presence in 14 Latin American countries, the company said.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Cruise Industry News Annual Report

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Valletta

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Vigor

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News 101

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Jamaica Port Authority
Cruise Industry News Drydocking Report