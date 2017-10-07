IST Expands into Latin America

IST, which provides booking engine technology, announced it has expanded into Latin America with new distributors setup in both Argentina (Expan) and Uruguay (Nusfer).

IST’s platforms allow tourism companies to link with cruise booking engines, with some 14,000 different cruises on offer.

Today over 45,000 agencies are connected with IST’s FIBOS Technology, representing a total of some 500 million transactions annually.

Diego Disabato, General Manager of EXPAN, said: "Expan is delighted to be appointed as the authorized distributor of such an excellent tool for all Argentinean travel agents and tour operators whose portfolio includes the sale of cruises. And for those not already familiar with it, we would love to invite you to get to know it. It offers a unique opportunity to grow your businesses, taking advantage of the exponential growth there has been in the sale of cruises in our country over recent years".

Gabriel Grinschpun, Sales Director of NUSFER, added: “We believe this to be just the right time to embark on this adventure together with IST. The sector is becoming aware of the importance of using and implementing the new technologies.”

IST now has a presence in 14 Latin American countries, the company said.