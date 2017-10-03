Dometic Supports Hurricane Relief Efforts with Huge Donation

Dometic announced that is donating over $400,000 worth of products to Habitat for Humanity to assist victims and volunteers while homes are being rebuilt following Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria.

"Dometic will provide a variety of products that will be beneficial to Habitat for Humanity’s on-site hurricane relief efforts. Including, 200 portable refrigerator/freezers, which will provide cold or frozen food and beverages for the victims and volunteers," the company said, in a prepared statement.

Dometic will also be donating 162 generators to provide power to the portable refrigerator/freezers in remote locations or areas without power.

In addition, Dometic will be providing over 8 million rolls of toilet paper.

Hurricane Irma hit close to home for Dometic. While headquartered in Indiana, the Marine division of the company is located in Pompano Beach, Florida. The South Florida facility experienced damage and loss of power; thankfully no one was harmed.

Scott Nelson, President of Dometic, said, “We are saddened to hear the news of these recent natural disasters, and see the difficult images of the associated damage to the community and families. Dometic is committed to supporting Habitat for Humanity and its efforts to help the victims of the hurricanes and to start the rebuilding process.”