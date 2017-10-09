Alliance Data Launches Credit Card Program for Viking

Alliance Data Systems Corporation announced its card services business has signed a long-term agreement to launch a credit card program and provide co-brand credit card services for Viking Cruise.

Torstein Hagen, founder, chairman and chief executive officer of Viking Cruises, said, “The Viking Cruises brand reflects a heritage of exclusive quality and unsurpassed customer service, and our new credit program with Alliance Data will encompass a customer-centric approach that creates a personalized experience for every traveler and delivers on our distinguished brand promise. We believe Alliance Data’s credit marketing experience and robust insights and analytics will help us build and grow our base of loyal guests and drive sales by offering a high level of customer service and flexible credit options to our cruisers.”

Alliance Data will create and implement a marketing-driven co-brand credit program to keep Viking Cruises top of mind with guests as they make everyday purchases, explore cultural and culinary adventures, and travel, the company said.

Cardmembers will receive rewards for dollars spent using a tiered approach for purchases with Viking Cruises, high-frequency spend categories and through all other transactions.

“Viking Cruises is truly in a class by itself, and we could not be more proud to partner with this industry-leading, visionary company as we bring our loyalty and credit marketing expertise to the cruise line market,” said Melisa Miller, president of Alliance Data’s card services business. “We are like-minded in that we deliver the premier level of customer service that Viking Cruise travelers have come to expect. We are confident that our expertise and unique data and analytics capabilities will help Viking exceed its goals for increasing repeat guests while delivering a cardmember experience that is second to none.”