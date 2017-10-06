Furuno Repeats as Winner of NMEA Technology Award

Furuno announced it has won the 2017 National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA Technology Award) for its new DFF3D Multi-Beam Sonar.

“We are extremely humbled to have received the ‘NMEA Technology Award’ for the second year in a row after our DRS4D-NXT Solid State Radar was honored with the same award last year,” stated Brad Reents, President and CFO of Furuno USA. “Furuno specializes in developing unmatched sensor technology for the maritime industry and the DFF3D is our most recent example how Furuno continues to move our industry forward.”

Furuno credited the technology's side scan detection range of an unprecedented 650+ feet, while being able to see straight down over 1,000 feet.

"The DFF3D is completely at home in both deep and shallow water for finding fish, wrecks, and structure," the company said. "It is remarkably easy to use and understand and brings you the ability to see the underwater world all around your vessel in real-time. Fish targets are shown in 3D within the water column, allowing you to pinpoint fishing hot spots and mark them as waypoints. Amazingly, waypoints also contain depth data, so you’ll know right where to drop your line."

Photo: Dean Kurutz, VP of Sales, Marketing & Product Planning holding the 2017 NMEA Technology Award.