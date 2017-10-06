Unimed Holdings Names Ray Mabus as Co-Chairman

Unimed Holdings, a key supplier of medical equipment to the cruise industry, has named former Navy Secretary, Miss. Gov. and Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ray Mabus as Co-Chairman of the board and its subsidiaries.

"We are privileged to be adding such a distinguished leader as Secretary Mabus to our Board," said Michael Del Giudice, co-chairman. "Secretary Mabus has devoted his life to serving the United States and preparing future generations of leaders. His unique, global perspective and over three decades of distinguished military and government service will complement and strengthen our leadership team as we focus on unique global growth opportunities."

Unimed is the parent of Universal Marine Medical Supply International LLC, Universal Marine Medical UK and its other subsidiaries.

Unimed Co-CEO Charles Gassenheimer added: "Secretary Mabus brings a remarkable wealth of experience and excellence to Unimed. We look forward to learning from him and sharing his expertise with our customers."

"I have known the leadership team at Unimed for many years, and I am eager to work with them during this strategically pivotal expansion time for the group," said Mabus, who served from 2009 to 2017 as the 75th Navy Secretary, the longest to serve in that post since World War I.

As Secretary, Mabus was responsible for an annual budget in excess of $160 billion and over 900,000 Sailors, Marines and civilians. He currently is

CEO of The Mabus Group, a strategic advisory rm focused on helping companies, organizations and institutions build resiliency.

Prior to his appointment as Navy Secretary by former President Barack Obama, Mabus served as Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia during President Bill Clinton's administration. He was elected Governor of the State of Mississippi in 1987.

"Unimed Holdings has developed a world-class group of companies that have expanded globally over the past couple of years," Mabus added. "I am enthusiastic to expand on the efforts of the current management to lead a series of new initiatives and provide a foundation for global expansion."