Damen Targets Newbuilds with New Sales Director

Hadewych Reintsema (Design and Proposal Manager Cruise, Damen Shipyards Group), Andrea Trevisan (Sales Director Cruise New Building, Damen Shipyards Group), Henk Grunstra (Product Director Cruise and Ferries, Damen Shipyards Group)

Damen Shipyards Group has appointed Andrea Trevisan as its new sales director cruise newbuilding, according to a statement, as the yard group continues to close on its first cruise ship newbuilding project.

The announcement coincides with Damen’s ambitions to further expand its standing in the expedition and small size cruise vessel market, according to Damen. 

Trevisan will oversee Damen’s global commercial and marketing activities with regard to newbuild cruise vessels.

“I will be a sort of Damen brand ‘Ambassador’ for the cruise industry, working in close coordination with our well established regional sales organisation and with my colleagues Henk Grunstra, product director cruise and ferries, and Hadewych Reintsema, design and proposal manager cruise," Trevisan said.

The new position is a direct result of Damen targeting newbuilding orders, the statement said. 

“I am confident Damen will be a reliable partner for future ventures, as we display a unique cooperation within the group. These are true synergies. For example, we have luxury superyacht builder AMELS on our team. They have developed the SeaXplorer range of expedition yachts, which share numerous technical similarities to expedition cruise vessels. Two of these have already been sold," added Trevisan .

 

April 22, 2018
Valletta

