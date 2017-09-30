San Francisco: Two Maiden Calls on Same Day

Captain Hendrik Draper, Master of ms Noordam, and Michael Nerney, Port of San Francisco marketing manager, exchange commemorative plaques.

The Port of San Francisco welcomed two cruise ships on their inaugural calls on Sept. 28. 

Holland America Line’s Noordam berthed at Pier 27 as part of a 35-night voyage from Seward, Alaska, to Sydney, Australia and the Emerald Princess of Princess Cruises docked at Pier 35 on a six-night coastal cruise from Vancouver to Los Angeles.

These ships are among the many based in Seattle and Vancouver for the Alaska summer season that visit San Francisco in September and October on their way south for the winter, the port said.

Photos:


Maiden Call of ms Noordam at Port of San Francisco, September 28, 2107 (left to right): Jessica Schumann (Hotel Director, ms Noordam), Louise Rogers (Port Operations Manager, Holland America Group), Andy Knox (Cruise Director, ms Noordam), Chris Hicks (IT Director, San Francisco Marine Exchange), Mim Illencik (Cruise Volunteer, Port of San Francisco), Captain Hendrik Draper (Master, ms Noordam), Marilyn Yeh (Financial Analyst, Port of San Francisco), Michael Nerney (Marketing Manager, Port of San Francisco), Cathryn Lucido (Cruise Terminal Manager, Metro Cruise Services), Fred Rogers (Cruise Volunteer, Port of San Francisco), Denise Lum (Administrative Assistant, Port of San Francisco), Bernie McDonald (Cruise Volunteer, Port of San Francisco).

Captain Vincenzo Lubrano, Master of Emerald Princess, receives a commemorative plaque form Michael Nerney, Port of San Francisco marketing manager.

Emerald Princess Maiden Call at Port of San Francisco, September 28, 2107 (left to right): Paolo Rellini (Food & Beverage Director, Emerald Princess), Craig Dauphinee (Hotel General Manager, Emerald Princess), Captain Lynn Korwatch (Executive Director, San Francisco Marine Exchange), Captain Vincenzo Lubrano (Master, Emerald Princess), Cathryn Lucido (Cruise Terminal Manager, Metro Cruise Services), Michael Nerney (Marketing Manager, Port of San Francisco), Louise Rogers (Port Operations Manager, Holland America Group), Jonathan Nuttall (Customer Service Director, Emerald Princess), Peter Dailey (Maritime Director, Port of San Francisco).

