Genting: Crystal Skye Asia Departure Sold Out

Genting Hong Kong announced on Friday that the first Asia inaugural private jet itinerary for the Crystal Skye, departing Oct. 1, is fully sold out.

“We are extremely pleased and encouraged by the outstanding response for Crystal Skye’s maiden voyage from Asia – a fully-booked, all-inclusive journey to Fiji and Tahiti – signaling strong demand from the region’s most discriminating travelers,” said Colin Au, Group President of Genting Hong Kong. “We are also delighted to finally welcome Crystal Skye in Asia, a new milestone for Genting Hong Kong and Crystal Cruises, setting an even higher benchmark in global luxury travel and pushing the boundaries of bespoke vacation experiences.”

The sold out voyage leaves from Hong Kong and is a seven-night/eight-day program with stops in Fiji and Tahiti, with pricing starting at $18,000.

"The all-inclusive Crystal Skye experience features the finest hotels and accommodations in Fiji and Tahiti, unique cuisine, all beverages, entertainment, private plane transfers and the exclusive service of the world’s first air butlers," said Genting, in a prepared statement.

In response to the reception of the inaugural voyage to the South Pacific, the Crystal Skye will embark on a six-night, Masa Mara, Kenya Safari adventure this February for the Lunar New Year holidays, Genting announced.

“Crystal Skye takes the spirit of cruising to the clouds with seamlessly indulgent luxury and comfort, combining Crystal’s award-winning personal service with innovative design showcasing an opulent interior highlighted by elegant, world-class amenities,” added Au.

The plan takes up to 88 guests, and includes a social lounge with a central bar. Passengers can look forward to Crystal Exclusive-class seats, that fully recline into beds.

Guests are attended to by a team of dedicated Crystal Skye Butlers, serving Michelin-inspired hors d'œuvres especially prepared by the onboard Executive Chef, François Van Zyl, in collaboration with Master Chef Chan Kwok Keung, “World Champion of The Chinese Cuisine,” and paired with selections of champagnes and premium wines from the Crystal SkyCellar.

In addition to pre-planned, all-inclusive itineraries, Crystal Skye is also available for private charters for personal holidays with extended family and friends or for the ultimate in business trips.

The jet can fly non-stop for up to 19.5 hours, and can be privately chartered from 1 to 28 days.