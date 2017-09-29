Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

Adventure Picks Up 1,700 from San Juan

Adventure of the Seas San Juan

The Adventure of the Seas has picked up 1,700 evacuees from San Juan, Puerto Rico, during an emergency humanitarian aid call on Thursday.

"Evacuees, along with their pets, are leaving San Juan on Adventure of the Seas. Next stop is St. Croix followed by St. Thomas to drop off supplies and pick up more people in need. A big thank you to everyone in San Juan and our amazing team onboard who made today happen," said Royal Caribbean, in a post on social media.

Also, while there, the ship dropped off much needed supplies including water, medical supplies and some 500 generators. 

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Crew Connect

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Vigor

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Cruise Maryland
Cruise Industry News Annual Report