Adventure Picks Up 1,700 from San Juan

The Adventure of the Seas has picked up 1,700 evacuees from San Juan, Puerto Rico, during an emergency humanitarian aid call on Thursday.

"Evacuees, along with their pets, are leaving San Juan on Adventure of the Seas. Next stop is St. Croix followed by St. Thomas to drop off supplies and pick up more people in need. A big thank you to everyone in San Juan and our amazing team onboard who made today happen," said Royal Caribbean, in a post on social media.

Also, while there, the ship dropped off much needed supplies including water, medical supplies and some 500 generators.