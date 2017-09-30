Panama Canal Expects 235 Transits this Season

The Panama Canal announced that it expects to receive approximately 235 cruise ships through the Panamax and Neopanamax Locks during the upcoming 2017-2018 cruise season.

This will be the first full cruise season to welcome vessels through the expanded Canal.



“In addition to the existing locks, cruise lines now have the option to include the Expanded Canal as part of their itineraries,” said the Panama Canal’s international trade specialist Albano Aguilar. “This will open up additional scheduling and repositioning opportunities for the industry and its larger cruise vessels, and provide new and unique experiences for their passengers.”

In April 2017, Disney Cruise Line’s Disney Wonder became the first cruise ship to ever transit the new expanded Canal.

This season it will transit again along with the Caribbean Princess, Carnival Freedom, Carnival Splendor and Norwegian Bliss.

Together, the five ships will make a total of 20 transits, and 11 new cruise ships will transit either the Canal’s Panamax or Neopanamax Locks for the first time from the following lines: Princess Cruise, Norwegian Cruise, Carnival Cruise Line, Silversea Cruises, Viking Ocean Cruises and Lindblad Expeditions.

The Panama Canal’s 2017-2018 cruise season begins October 2, 2017 with the partial transit of Princess Cruise Line’s Island Princess on a roundtrip voyage to and from Los Angeles with stops along the West Coast of North and Central America.