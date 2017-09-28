Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Port of Seattle Welcomes Cruise Guest 1 Million

Orlando Ashford Welcomes Seattle's One-Millionth Cruise Passenger

Two cruisers on Holland America Line’s Eurodam found themselves at the center of an impromptu party this past Saturday as the Port of Seattle celebrated its one-millionth passenger to pass through Seattle’s cruise terminals during the 2017 season.

This is the first year the Port of Seattle reached the million-passenger milestone, the port said.

Port of Seattle Commissioner John Creighton and Holland America Line CEO Orlando Ashford greeted the couple and presented a gift basket stuffed with goodies to mark the day.

“Congratulations to our millionth cruise passenger this season. Passengers like Ted and Linda from Alexandria, Louisiana and points all across our country come here for a unique Pacific Northwest/Alaska experience that drives half a billion dollars in annual business revenue,” said Port of Seattle Commissioner John Creighton.

“Congratulations to our ms Eurodam guests Linda Ellis and Ted Finn for being selected for the port’s one millionth guest celebration on Saturday,” said Orlando Ashford, president, Holland America Line. “Holland America Line is thrilled that for more than 30 years we have been a partner with the Port of Seattle in building a robust gateway cruise port and an important contributor to the economic impact in the this region.”

 

